C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $8,561,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in C3.ai stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

