Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. Cadre has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

