Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

CRNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

