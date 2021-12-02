Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 164,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,476. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $701.31 million, a P/E ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 0.91. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

