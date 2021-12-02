California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

