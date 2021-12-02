California State Teachers Retirement System Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EIGR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

