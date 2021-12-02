California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $396,000 Investment in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

DRIO opened at $14.87 on Thursday. DarioHealth Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $246.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

