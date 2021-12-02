Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 171 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,730,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 227.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,240,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.16. 2,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,985. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05.

