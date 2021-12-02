Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.39. 60,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,495. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.