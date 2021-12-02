Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $50.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 12.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,755. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

