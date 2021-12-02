Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,887,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,744,165 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.