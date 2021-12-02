Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.24. 124,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

