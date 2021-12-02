Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

NYSE:CRL traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $361.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.82 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.