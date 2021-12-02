Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 212.72% and a negative net margin of 1,518.15%.

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 351.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CANF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

