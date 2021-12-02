Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 212.72% and a negative net margin of 1,518.15%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.86.

CANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 351.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

