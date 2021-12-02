Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 212.72% and a negative net margin of 1,518.15%.

CANF stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

