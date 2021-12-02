Canaccord Genuity Lowers IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target to GBX 55

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of IQE opened at GBX 36.30 ($0.47) on Monday. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 32.94 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other IQE news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

