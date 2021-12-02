Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

CNI opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

