Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Canadian Western Bank to post earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.33. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total value of C$195,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.58.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

