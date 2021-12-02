Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 152,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,631,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Canoo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canoo during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Canoo by 504.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canoo during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Canoo during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Canoo during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.