Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Capgemini stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

