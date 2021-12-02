Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.07 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $418.73. 193,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $333.77 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

