Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,973 shares of company stock valued at $988,158. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.92. 2,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,932. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.