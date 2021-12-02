Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $358.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

