Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $543,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 54,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 720,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.53. 88,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,041,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

