Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after buying an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.36. 19,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,648. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.21 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

