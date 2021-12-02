Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $138.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,391,425 shares of company stock worth $781,409,912. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

