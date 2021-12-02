Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $16.58. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 156,737 shares traded.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

