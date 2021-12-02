Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSFFF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 87,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.29.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

