Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Up to $12.58

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $13.22. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1,822 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $674.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,180 shares of company stock valued at $472,757. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

