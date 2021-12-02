Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company's lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON."

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

