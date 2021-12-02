Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Kevin S. Bloomfield Buys 6,190 Shares of Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

