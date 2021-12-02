carVertical Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. carVertical has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $208,827.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00236141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About carVertical

CV is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

