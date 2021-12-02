Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CSLT opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $239.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

