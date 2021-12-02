Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Peter Zippelius Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CTLT stock opened at $127.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

