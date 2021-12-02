Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) vs. Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Head to Head Comparison

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Hookipa Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences -1,248.43% -106.12% -87.77% Hookipa Pharma -339.35% -50.48% -40.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Hookipa Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $20.95 million 1.72 -$56.24 million ($3.09) -0.37 Hookipa Pharma $19.58 million 4.11 -$44.08 million ($2.12) -1.45

Hookipa Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Catalyst Biosciences. Hookipa Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Biosciences and Hookipa Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hookipa Pharma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,059.42%. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 283.12%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Hookipa Pharma.

Summary

Hookipa Pharma beats Catalyst Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

