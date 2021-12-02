Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

