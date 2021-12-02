CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OTGLY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

