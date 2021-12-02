Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.40.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.40 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.55 billion and a PE ratio of 34.80.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

