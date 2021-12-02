Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CEN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
