Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CEN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 171,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

