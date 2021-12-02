Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,120 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.74. 51,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average of $226.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

