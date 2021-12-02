Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,900,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,480. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.51 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.