Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $407.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The firm has a market cap of $425.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

