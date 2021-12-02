Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 3,051 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,021 shares of company stock worth $100,025,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.63. 106,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

