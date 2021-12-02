Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

HON traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.44. 145,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.