Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,135,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

