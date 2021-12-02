Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.41 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,696,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

