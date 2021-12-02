Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,358. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

