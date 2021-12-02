CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 62.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 12.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $82.22 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

