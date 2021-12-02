CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

